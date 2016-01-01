Ryan Singer will discuss the architectural legacy of his father, Mark Singer, on Fri March 3

Architect Mark Singer has left a major modern/contemporary ‘thumbprint’ on how Laguna looks today, making it one to the most architecturally interesting communities in the world.

Residents are invited to grab a glass of wine and share their experiences with Ryan Singer, Mark’s son and collaborator, and Ted Wells, the renowned architectural historian, as they discuss Mark and his iconic work.

Photo from Internet

Mark Singer designed and built hundreds of custom homes, commercial properties, restaurants and art galleries in a more than 30-year career.

His modern designs often employed elements of light and nature, creating a unique style and energy that permeated the homes he built.

The event will be this Friday, March 3, at 3213 Tyrol (on Top of the World) at 6 p.m.

Any libation or finger food to share would be appreciated