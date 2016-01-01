Rev McDow will lead Literary Lenten study on March 5

All are welcome to attend this year’s Lenten Study at Laguna Beach United Methodist Church.

Rev Mandy Sloan McDow, pastor of the church, will lead this year’s provocative study, Listening forGod: Contemporary Literature and the Life of Faithby Paula Carlson.

A compilation of current American short stories, the book offers an opportunity for readers to explore current secular literature to discover the surprising ways life and faith merge.

Contemporary authors whose short stories will be studied are Flannery O’Connor, Frederick Buechner, Annie Dillard, Garrison Keillor, Alice Walker and Richard Rodriguez. Books are available and cost $15.

Classes begin Sunday, March 5, at 11:45 a.m. in the Upper Conference Room at the church, located at 21632 Wesley Drive.

Tori Nevens,LBUMC’s Children, Youth and Young Adult minister, is leading the Lenten study for “Theology on Tap” every other Wed, on March 8, March 22, April 5 and April 19.

Meeting time for Theology on Tap is between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. at Sillwater, 24701 Del Prado Ave, Dana Point.