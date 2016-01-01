Laguna Beach Boys and Girls Club provides an annual economic impact of $24,200,000

The annual economic impact of the Boys and Girls Club of LB on the community totals more than $24,200,000. How did they arrive at this figure? Commissioned by Boys & Girls Clubs of America and conducted by the Institute for Social Research and School of Public Health at The University of Michigan, a recent study found that for every $1 invested in a Boys and Girls Club, there is a return on investment of $10 in community benefit.

Since the Boys and Girls Club of LB invests $36 in every child every day that they attend the Club, our community’s return on investment is $360 per child per day.

So, based on an average daily attendance at around 280, the return on investment they provide is over $100,000 each day. The Boys and Girls Club is open 242 days each year, thus the annual economic impact to our community is in excess of $24,200,000.

Click on photo for larger image

Photo submitted by Boys and Girls Club

Girls at Boys and Girls Club work on art project

Clearly, an investment in the Boys and Girls Club makes a positive impact in the Laguna Beach community. To invest in the kids, visit www.bgclagunabeach.org.

For more information on how the Boys and Girls Club makes an economic impact in the Laguna Beach community each year, contact Executive Director Pam Estes at (949) 494-2535 ext. 7424 or email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.