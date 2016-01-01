Little League celebrates opening day at Riddle Field on Friday March 3 at 6 p.m. - Let the games begin!

The Laguna Beach Little League will celebrate the opening of their 2017 Spring Baseball Season this Friday evening, March 3, at 6 p.m. at Riddle Field. At last it’s time for Laguna to have some major little league fun.

Head there on Friday…Who knows what future stars you may see in action?

Photo provided by Diane Allard

Little League 9-year old All-Star team from last year (coaches pictured are Stu Jones, Sean Murray and Tom Reimers)

What is more, the snack bar will be open and ready to serve some amazing specials you will not want to miss, including Mama Loughlin’s Famous Chicken with mango salsa and minestrone soup; grilled tri-tip and, of course, the famous Riddle Burgers…say no more.

LBLL President Chad Anderton will be making opening remarks. There’ll be a flag-raising ceremony/Pledge of Allegiance led by our local VFW, and the National Anthem will be performed by Zade Harrison.

A special guest will throw out the First Pitch prior to the 6:45 p.m. game, VFW vs. Rotary.

And so an exciting new season begins!