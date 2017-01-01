Gallery Q at the Susi Q calls for entries from OC artists 55+ for new exhibition

Gallery Q at the Susi Q is calling for entries from OC artists 55+ for their new exhibit: Celebrating Black and White with a “Splash of Color.”

This popular annual exhibition at Gallery Q at the Susi Q features the creative talents and acquired insights of Orange County’s 55+ population. The Splashy Side of 55+: Black + White + One Morewill celebrate the nuance and boldness found in black and white with the addition of a “splash” of color.

Click on photo for a larger image

Sabra Lande, “Go With the Flow”

Artists are invited to submit their artwork to Gallery Q on Thurs, March 9 from 5 to 7 p.m. or Friday, March 10 from 1 to 3 p.m. All media is welcome and accepted — paintings, mixed media, photographs, jewelry, sculptures, textiles or ceramics.

There is an entry fee of $25 per piece and a special discount for those 65+ who qualify.

Additional entry pieces are $5 each — limit 3. Visit www.susiq.org — click on Gallery Q — or the Susi Q front desk (380 Third Street) for guidelines and an application form.

A free Artist’s Reception with beverages and light refreshments will take place on Fri, March 24 from 4:30 – 6 p.m. The exhibit will be on display from March 13 through April 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Click on photo for a larger image

Nancy Villere, “Love Locks”

Gallery Q is located in the Laguna Beach Community and Susi Q Senior Center at 380 Third Street. Many of the art pieces in the show will be available for sale, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Laguna Beach Seniors. This exhibition is partially underwritten by CVS Health Corporation.

Gallery Q, located at the Laguna Beach Community and Senior Center, is a public exhibition space dedicated to showcasing and celebrating the talent of emerging, semi-professional, and professional artists of all ages in Orange County.

Five shows per year honor local artists and are kicked off with a public art reception.

For more information about the Gallery Q and Laguna Beach Seniors at the Susi Q visit www.susiq.org or call Gallery Q Arts Director Laurie Smith at 949-300-9224.