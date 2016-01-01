Print | Email

Art abounds around town: City seeks input on temp. art sites, calls for arts calendar submissions

The City Council recently approved a new Arts Commission program for the installation of temporary artworks. The Commission is seeking public input for possible locations. Send your suggestions for sites on city owned property, (which cannot include Main Beach Park) by submitting a site photograph and location description by March 27, to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Also, the Cultural Arts Department is accepting submissions from non-profit arts organizations and galleries for the Summer Cultural Arts Calendar. The calendar will feature art related events and classes taking place in June, July and Aug 2017. 

Information with an image should be submitted to Mike McGregor, Arts Program Coordinator by March 20, at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . This program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

 

