Council reinstates short-term rental permit – but it wasn’t pretty for Petty

By BARBARA DIAMOND

The City Council on Tuesday revoked the revocation of a short-term rental permit.

It wasn’t pretty. Accusations were hurled about mayoral misconduct, harassment by neighbors, reported threats by the permit holder to convert her home into sober living facility, abuse of the terms of the permit, and railroading with regard to the revocation of the permit without sufficient evidence.

“This is not the way to do things,” said David Dworalcowski, one of the 11 members of the public who spoke at the hearing.

Artist Karen Petty’s permit for short-term rentals at her property was stripped by Community Development Director Greg Pfost at a hearing in December. He cited numerous violations of the permit, related to rentals outside the stipulated five months.

“It’s a nightmare living next to Karen Petty,” said older next-door neighbor Tina Wilson. “I don’t deserve this and she doesn’t deserve another hearing.”

In April, Petty was notified by the city that she was being given one last chance to comply with the rules, which she had been cited for violating numerous times.

“Last chance” turns out not to be the last chance after all

However, none of the previous violations was pertinent to the revocation. Only an incident on Sept 19 after the “last chance” notice was issued, said Stephane Quinn, Petty’s attorney.

Two complaints about a short-term rental during unpermitted months and also alleging noisy parties on the deck of Petty’s home after 10 a.m. were reported. Police and a code enforcement officer allegedly responded and questioned two women staying at the residence. One reportedly told police she was Petty’s friend and was taking art lessons from her.

A second woman told another officer that she was paying $1,200 for a week’s stay, according to a staff report.

The incident triggered the revocation hearing. Advised of the hearing, Petty requested all documents related to the incident, but none were forthcoming, Quinn said.

Petty also did not receive a list of witnesses against her or copies of their statements, according to Quinn.

Lack of witnesses proves definitive in Council’s decision

Quinn claimed no evidence was offered at the revocation hearing to support the conclusion that Petty was renting her home on Sept 19 and no witness testified at the hearing on any alleged violation, he said.

“The hearing officer lacked witnesses, said Councilman Bob Whalen. “There was a basis for revocation, if the job had been done properly,”

An obviously ailing Councilman Steven Dicterow, an attorney, said the permit should be reinstated based on lack of sufficient evidence, with which the council unanimously, if somewhat reluctantly, agreed.

After the vote, Dicterow spoke directly to Petty, saying, “Karen, try to follow the rules.”

Councilman Rob ZurSchniede was doubtful.

“I predict this will happen again,” he said.