DJ workshop sets the tone for six weeks of fun and learning at the LB Boys & Girls Club

The Laguna Boys & Girls Club afterschool teen program is once again collaborating with Give a Beat and Everyone Deserves a Chance for a six-week DJ workshop for its members.

The program will teach the kids how to use the equipment and create their own mixes with the help of some professional DJ’s. The DJ experience is part of the Club’s STEM program and brings unity through music.

This six-week program will begin on March 20, and is running every Monday at the Club until April 24.

“The DJ workshop gives our members the opportunity to learn the technical skills required to begin and pursue a career in music. The program provides the ability to not only appreciate the artistic process of making music, but also allows for its members to use music as a therapeutic release for positive change in their lives,” said Senior Branch Director, Scott Wilbur.

Photo by B&GC

Alex Zucca enjoys a DJ lesson

This workshop is supported by two Orange County based non-profit organization that provide electronic music programs to youth as a tool to change lives.

Give a Beat’s mission is to bridge the dance music community with youth and families impacted by incarceration, primarily serving underserved youth in Los Angeles.

Everyone Deserves a Chance, founded by music producer Greg Oerlemans, sets out to create opportunities for those without the means and those in need of guidance, through expanding artistic and creative minds by sharing knowledge in EDM music production, film, and photography.

How to find out more about the power of music to change lives

To learn more about Everyone Deserves a Chance, visit their website at www.everyonedeservesachance.me.

More about Give a Beat and its support in helping provide a positive outlet for disadvantaged youth can be found at www.giveabeat.org.

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach-Canyon Branch offers a nationally recognized and award winning, year- round out-of-school enrichment program that focuses on the whole family.

For more information about The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, visit www.bgclagunabeach.org or call (949) 494-2535.