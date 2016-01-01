LB Arts Alliance names Playhouse’s Donna Inglima as the recipient of a Lifetime Achievement Award

Donna Inglima, director of The Youth Theatre, Education & Outreach at the Laguna Playhouse, will be the recipient of the 2017 LBAA (Laguna Beach Arts Alliance) Lifetime Achievement Award at the 11th Annual Art Star Awards on Sunday April 2.

That same evening, Playhouse board members Betsy and Gary Jenkins will receive the LBAA Individual Arts Patron Award.

For the past 19 years, Donna has directed more than 40 plays for Laguna Playhouse and grew the outreach program, TheatreReach: Bringing Books to Life into a Theatre for Young Audiences Professional Tour.

With collaborators Joe Lauderdale and Mark Turnbull, Donna has adapted By the Great Horn Spoon! by Sid Fleischman, and has done original stage adaptions and directed productions of The Sign of the Beaver by Elizabeth George Speare, Island of the Blue Dolphins by Scott O’Dell and Give a Boy a Gun by Todd Strasser.

In addition, Donna has written acting exercises for each TheatreReach production provided to schools for teacher and student use. Among many other achievements, Donna Inglima was also the artistic associate for the American Playwrights Theatre in New York, and director of the Apprentice Program at the Berkshire Theatre Festival.

Ann E. Wareham, artistic director of the Playhouse comments, “Everyone at the Playhouse is so thrilled for Donna and Betsy and Gary to be honored in such a public and extraordinary way.”

Comments Laguna Playhouse Executive Director Ellen Richard, “We all know the exceptional work, values and talent they have provided to our theatre and our community. For the past two decades, Donna’s work in particular, with our youth has been exceptional and we applaud her on this recognition which is so well deserved.”

LBAA’s chair Faye Baglin calls Donna Inglima an “unsung heroine”

Faye Baglin, chair of the LBAA Board of Directors, said, “It is wonderful to be able to acknowledge Donna for her tireless work behind the scenes, bringing compelling theatre to the community, while building character and life skills in her theatre students. She’s an unsung heroine, beyond worthy of this honor.”

To purchase tickets to attend the 11th Annual Art Star Awards, contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Tickets are $100 each and include dinner as well as all the festivities.

The Laguna Beach Arts Alliance was established in 2002 as the result of an partnership among more than 20 Laguna Beach organizations. The mission is to serve as an advocate for the arts, promote collaboration and networking among the arts organizations of Laguna Beach, and to serve as a united voice for the arts in the city.

Visit www.lagunabeacharts.org for more information.

Laguna Playhouse educational programming, includes year-round classes, productions by and for children and teens (Youth Theatre) and is one of the few companies in the region that offer a curriculum-based professional theatre-touring program, TheatreReach, which aligns with the California State Standards for literature, history and performing arts curriculum.

For more information on all shows and programming at Laguna Playhouse visit wwwlagunaplayhouse.com. Laguna Playhouse is located at 606 Laguna Cyn Rd.