Time to do the wave – of Jazz: Ocean Institute’s Annual Festival promises swell fun on March 24/25

The Ocean Institute will host its fifteenth Annual Jazz Festival March 24 and 25 at its Dana Point Harbor campus, 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive.

Themed A Wave of Jazz 2017, the event serves as a celebration of the Ocean Institute as it marks 40 years of excellence in marine science, outdoor education and experiential maritime history education.

Festival organizers suggest that you dive in to the Wave of Jazz and enjoy two nights of fine dining, as well as musical entertainment provided by world-renowned jazz artists Ray Parker, Jr., Michael Paulo, Gregg Karukas and Kevin Toney.

And in “breaking” Wave news, Friday’s program begins with an artist meet-and-greet for VIP guests, followed by a wine reception and featured hors d’oeuvres provided by the some of the area’s finest local restaurants, including Craft House, Sundried Tomato Bistro, The Royal Hawaiian, Luciana’s, The Point Restaurant, Jay’s Catering, California Fresh and What a Dish Catering.

A Wave of Jazz—2017 continues Saturday evening with a gala dinner featuring a four-course gourmet culinary experience provided by local four and five-star resorts, including Monarch Beach Resort, The Montage, The Ranch at Laguna Beach and Park Hyatt Aviara Resort.

Both evenings will include silent and live auctions.

The experience should be, well, immersive.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Last year’s attendees bid on auction items beneath the skeleton of a gray whale, known to all as Gray-Sea

Tickets are on sale now at www.oijazzfestival.com. Those interested are encouraged to act quickly; both nights are expected to sell out. Friday night ticket levels include Premier ($125) or VIP ($250). Saturday night ticket levels include Individual ($500) or Table of 10 ($5,000). Purchasers of $5,000 tables also will be featured as event sponsors, if they so choose.

The mission of the Ocean Institute is “Using the ocean as our classroom, we inspire children to learn.”

The Annual Jazz Festival is the most important fundraiser for the Ocean Institute, and all proceeds go directly to its 61 award-winning STEM education programs, as well as the Ocean Institute Adopt-A-Class program, which enables more than 10,000 underserved students from Title One schools across California to participate in Ocean Institute programs free of charge.