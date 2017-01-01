City and Chamber will host the next “Open for Construction” workshop on Friday, March 10

The City and Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the next “Open for Construction” workshop on Friday, March 10, from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Skyloft Restaurant, 422 S. Coast Hwy.

Greg Pfost, community development director, will be introducing the Planning Division’s newly positioned staff and their roles within the restructured Planning Division.

Other topics to be covered include: Second Residential Unit ordinances impacted by the approval of SB 1069/AB 2299, Proposed Piecemeal policies and Major Planning Initiatives underway in 2017.

• Dennis Bogle, building official, will discuss the California building requirements for Second Residential Units (Accessory Dwelling Units, ADU.)

All interested parties are welcome to attend

• Architects, designers, contractors, real estate professionals, residents, property and business owners are invited to attend.

• An optional pre-determined lunch is available for $12. The Chamber of Commerce will have door prizes.

• Visit lagunabeachchamber.org and click on the events tab to locate and register for the event, or contact Laura Henkels, executive director, Chamber of Commerce at (949) 494-1018, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

• For information on the content of the workshop, contact Maria Ring, permit aide, Building Division at (949) 497-0798, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .