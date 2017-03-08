Fate of 17 Crystal Cove cottages will be decided this coming Wednesday

On March 8, 2017, the California Coastal Commission will review and decide whether to grant the coastal development permit for Crystal Cove State Park Historic District’s final 17 cottages. California State Parks and Crystal Cove Alliance (CCA) are joint applicants on the permit.

For the past four years, CCA and California State Parks (CSP) have been working with the California Coastal Commission (CCC) on the permitting process for the final 17 unrestored cottages on the north beach area. These [unrestored] cottages represent the capstone project for CCA under its mission of Preservation, Education and Conservation.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo from CCA website

Even unrestored, the Crystal Cove cottages have a certain charm

All 17 cottages are identified as part of the overnight rental program in the previously approved Preservation and Public Use Plan (PPUP). Once restored, this will add an additional 48,000 annual rental opportunities for these much-coveted, and affordable, beachside rentals.

This is a huge public access success story considering this was a private community for approximately 60 years.

“The staff report recommends approval of the project with conditions,” said CCA Founder and Vice President Laura Davick. “Our organization, California State Parks and California Coastal Commission have been working together on this project for almost two decades. CCA is looking forward to having this important milestone behind us.

“If approved, we can then begin the task of re-estimating the project costs based upon the final project components. CCA will then begin planning a fundraising campaign to ensure that this important historic and educational resource thrives far into the future, for generations to come.”

CCA President and CEO Alix Hobbs added, “Securing our permits will be the catalyst to creating a new educational program focusing on coastal engineering. Students and park visitors will learn about our dynamic and changing coastline due to climate change and sea level rise and will experiment with management strategies and innovative solutions.

“The program will provide an opportunity for students to stay overnight, just a few feet from the shoreline, to help deepen the understanding of coastal dynamics in ways that day trips cannot. This program is truly a win-win, for all,” he said.

One of the cottages, #20, will be dedicated as an “open bed” dorm lodge and will be the first of its kind at Crystal Cove.

Dorm by the ocean will have 11 beds for students

The “open bed” dorm will have 11 beds and will be available for up to 36 nights per year to be used by students. The balance of the year it will be made available on a first-come, first-serve basis, for $35 dollars per bed, per night.

“This proposed project will offer a truly unique opportunity to engage students in an innovative outdoor classroom that captures the fundamental tension between human and natural systems,” said Travis Huxman, director, Center for Environmental Biology at UCI.

“We envision a coupled research and education program that engages K-12, undergraduate and graduate students in measuring and analyzing coastal changes at Crystal Cove.”

For more information, visit www.crystalcovealliance.org.