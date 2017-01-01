Hershey Felder in Our Great Tchaikovsky mesmerizes audience at Playhouse on opening night

Story by DIANNE RUSSELL

As the lights went down in the theatre, a woman with a Russian accent introduced the capacity audience to Our Great Tchaikovsky as created and portrayed by Hershey Felder, and from then on we stayed in our seats, enthralled, transfixed, moving only to applaud, until the lights went up.

Felder has the rare ability to hold the audience utterly in the palms of his hands, guiding us into the world of Pyotr IIyich Tchaikovsky’s childhood to the end of his days and mysterious death.

Hands were often mentioned: the hands of Tchaikovsky’s mother, the hands of his fiancée Desiree Artot, and the way his hands conveyed his emotions as he played the piano. Felder’s rendition of Tchaikovsky’s compositions was passionate and powerful, so much so that I was brought to tears at one point.

Photo courtesy of Playhouse

Hershey Felder captivates audience in Our Great Tchaikovsky

The manner in which Felder brought Tchaikovsky to life was skillfully layered to show both the composer’s genius and his torment. Enhancing this mood, toward the end, the music reached a crescendo, shadows of ballet dancers in Swan Lake and The Nutcracker flitting hauntingly behind him.

Everything, from the stunning direction of Trevor Hay, to the set and costumes, contributed to the overall magic of the production. The intimate atmosphere of the Laguna Playhouse was the perfect venue for this outstanding tour-de-force.

A master pianist and storyteller, Felder has played over 4,500 performances of his self-created solo productions, including several at the Laguna Playhouse, as Chopin, Beethoven, Gershwin, Bernstein, Liszt, and Berlin.

In addition to shows at some of the world’s most prestigious theatres, Felder performs concerts of “The Great American Song Book Sing-Along” at every theatre where his shows are presented. These will take place on March 14, 20, and 21 at the Playhouse.

Hedy Weiss in her American Theater review, said, “Hershey Felder is in a category of his own.” I have to agree.

For more information about the show and to buy tickets, visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com.