LBHS will present springtime musical Cinderella with a modern twist and more than a touch of hilarity

LBHS will present Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella over mid-March/early April weekends at the LBHS Artists Theatre.

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella was presented on television in 1957 with Julie Andrews as Cinderella, in 1965 with Lesley Ann Warren in the title role, and in 1997, starring Brandy as Cinderella and Whitney Houston as the Godmother.

This Enchanted Edition is based on the most recent teleplay, and promises to transport a new generation to the miraculous kingdom of dreams-come-true, where now, only after Cinderella decides to take matters into her own hands, will her Godmother offer assistance.

That the young couple will enjoy a happy ending is inevitable. But this time it will be on their own terms.

As adapted for the stage, with great warmth and more than a touch of hilarity, the hearts of children and adults alike still soar when the slipper fits.

Performances of the spring musical will take place March 17-19, 24-26, and April 1-2 at the Artists Theatre.