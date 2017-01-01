Tuesday (tonight) is Bluesday at The Ranch: Creative mixes – of music and moonshine – are on the menu

Mark Christy wants to start a new tradition (can a tradition ever be new?) with The Ranch’s Vino & Vinyl evenings, which are set to take place on the first Tuesday of every month from 8 – 11 p.m. at The Harvest Bar.

The first event in the series, quite naturally for a resort with a restaurant called The Harvest, featured Neil Young’s Harvest LP.

“If you missed the first one, we had some fun with Neil, Willie and Carole. The Chef got creative and so did the bartenders,” Christy, who is both the owner and the guest DJ for the evening, says.

On the turntable tonight, they’re going to be spinning the blues, including Muddy, Freddie, Keb Mo, Stevie Ray and Koko.

The menu complements the vinyl blues vibe and will feature collard greens, sweet cornbread, mac & cheese, capped with a NY Strip beef sandwich with pickled Fresno chilis, cucumbers, arugula blue cheese and horseradish sauce on rye.

Plus The Harvest bartenders will be mixing up a moonshine inspired fresh citrus concoction, and then there's the vino part of Vinyl & Vino to explore.

The genre and albums will change monthly, Christy says, depending on the mood of organizers and guests’ feedback.

The Ranch at Laguna Beach is located at 31106 S. Coast Hwy.