Root root root for your home team…the Little League season has started

Photos by Aga Stuchlik

Riddle Field was unquestionably the place to be last Friday evening on Laguna Beach Little League’s opening night. The weather was good, the air was full of happy anticipation, and the players were on the ball.

Double the huddle at Riddle

Click on photo for a larger image

Rotary players discuss strategy

Click on photo for a larger image

VFW team members listen to their coaches’ words of wisdom

Laguna Beach High School’s Ashton Goddard threw out the first pitch. Rotary faced VFW, who won the game 6-4.

Picture Day and Pancake Breakfast is this Saturday, March 11 at Riddle Field.

More details and schedule will be posted on the Laguna Beach Little League website at www.beachbaseball.com.