City staff advises council to plan ahead

By BARBARA DIAMOND

Laguna Beach is fat right now, but civic leaders want to have a plan for leaner times.

The City Council approved staff recommended policies on Monday to help City Manager John Pietig and Finance Department Director Gavin Curran in the preparation and management of future budgets.

Recommendations at the Five-year Financial Assessment Workshop addressed budget gaps, shortfalls in the Capital Improvement Program and rising employee pension costs.

“The gorilla in the rooms is the increasing pension costs,” said Councilman Robert Whalen.

Laguna Beach pays a portion of employee pension benefits to the California Public Employees Retirement System (CALPers), which enables local agencies to compete with higher-paid jobs in the private sector. The assessment presented on Monday posited that pensions will cost the city $2.6 million annually by fiscal year 2023-24, the largest contributor to a potential budget gap foreseen by city staff.

Curran stated the purpose of financial assessment is to make sure the projected gap does not happen and balanced budgets and service levels are maintained in the future.

“It is important to stress that the financial assessment is a forecast, not a budget and a projected budget gap or shortfall is not the same thing as a budget deficit,” said Curren.“ A budget gap can be eliminated through strategic planning and decision making.”

Curran described the forecast as a tool to provide the council, the public and staff for a long-term assessment.

It is not absolute. The forecast predicted a 3.1 percent increase in general fund revenue from increases in property, sales and bed taxes. Another recession and all bets are off.

Expenditures are expected to increase by 4 percent.

Other cities without Laguna’s wherewithal could consider pulling out of CALPers, subjecting the remaining cities to make up the loss.

“We should invite auditors from other cities that went bankrupt to take a look at our books and forecasting and say here is a way to prevent [us] from ever getting in that position,” said 2016 council candidate Judy Mancuso.

Ten recommendations were proposed in the Power Point presentation, ranging from a request for additional strategies to address unfunded pension liability to a request to include a more optimistic scenario and a gloomier scenario to future forecasts.