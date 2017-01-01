Less is More: See why that’s true at LPAPA’s opening reception, featuring 50 plein air artists plus awards

The Laguna Plein Air Painters Association (LPAPA) will host the Opening Reception with the Artists at LPAPA’s 11th Annual “Less is More” art show on Sat March 11 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Forest & Ocean Gallery.

The award-winning paintings will be announced at 6:30 p.m.

“Onions, Onions!” by LPAPA Artist Patricia Matranga (10” x 7” oil)

Thisjuried art show of more than 50 original small works by Laguna Plein Air artists is an annual favorite and a great opportunity to start or add to art collections. Painting sizes range from 5” x 7” to 9” x 12” with prices between $265 and $1,500.

Proceeds from the sale of artwork supports the Artists and nonprofit Laguna Plein Air Painters Association (LPAPA). Each month LPAPA presents a new juried art exhibition at its LPAPA in Residence Gallery.

The gallery creates opportunities for artist members from across the country to show their work in Laguna’s thriving art colony, and it provides LPAPA with the opportunity for the nonprofit art organization to connect with its community, supporters and art lovers.

“Lined Up” by LPAPA Signature Artist Carolyn Hesse-Low (6” x 8”)

The exhibit will run until April 3 at the Gallery, 480 Ocean Ave. Hours are Tues through Friday & Sunday 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sat 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed Mondays.

This is a free event, and all art lovers are welcome to join and indulge their plein air passion. For more information and a list of participating artists, visit www.lpapa.org,

Laguna Plein Air Painters Association, or contact Rosemary Swimm, executive director at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949-376-3635.