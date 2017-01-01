More photos of Laguna celebrating America – and Laguna – by the hundreds in our Patriots Parade

Photos by Mary Gulino

Yes, it was such fun it bears repeating: Eighty six entries, including clowns, belly dancers, marching bands and several skeletons, not to mention representatives of organizations supporting cats, cars, dogs, gardens, lifeguards, artists and sea lions – to mention just a few – made their way down Park Ave, across Glenneyre and up Forest Ave last Saturday morning as part of Laguna’s 51st Annual Patriots Parade.

Click on photo for a larger image

Laguna’s Little Leaguers celebrate America the day after their opening night

The hundreds who participated in the Patriots Parade appeared to enjoy every single minute. Much of the fun took place in the LBUSD parking lot beforehand, where marchers intermingled and shared stories about past marches, while commenting happily if sometimes sweatily on the sun that shone despite cloudy forecasts.

Click on photo for a larger image

Who knew the Day of the Dead costumes could be such fun?

Everyone was a winner, as they say, but the judges had to make choices, and so it was that the Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association won the Grand Marshal’s trophy, Bassett High School won the Band Sweepstakes, and No Square Theatre won the President’s Trophy.

Other top placers were the Laguna Beach Girl Scouts; Laguna Presbyterian Preschool, LB Water District; Anneliese Schools; Ralphs; Rotary Club, and the Laguna Board of Realtors.

Click on photo for a larger image

Sawdust won the prize for biggest letters! (Not really…!)

Click on the first photograph on the left to see all of Mary Gulino’s photographs in our slideshow