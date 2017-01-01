The CAP Gallery hosts reception on March 11 for new exhibition “Painterly Wizards”

An exhibit reception featuring the works of Jacqueline Nicolini and Karen Weichert will be held on Sat, March 11, between 11 and 1 p.m., at The CAP Gallery, 260 Ocean Ave, 2nd floor of the Wells Fargo Bldg in Laguna Beach. The public is invited to meet and talk with the artists and explore their work in the gallery’s unique space. It is a free event.

The focus of the gallery’s newest exhibition, “Painterly Wizards,” Nicolini and Weichert are both graduates of the prestigious Laguna College of Art & Design and are full-time artists.

Click on photo for larger image

Photo by The CAP Gallery

Learned Bird, oil on panel, painted by Jacqueline Nicolini

Nicolini uses exquisite detail to express anxieties, fears and life discoveries from her life, using interior settings and furnishings to illustrate her narratives.

Weichert explores subjects of which she feels a deep connection; the party dress, mysteries of underwater landscapes and her newest series of gentle Charolais portraits.

This new exhibition runs from March 3 through June 3.

The CAP Gallery hours: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Mon through Fri, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sat

Admission is free. 949-553-7507, www.caplaguna.org