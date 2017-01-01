Spring has sprung in Laguna: When the wildflowers begin to bloom, it’s time to move our clocks forward

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

William Wordsworth wrote rapturously about daffodils: if he knew about Laguna’s beautiful yellow blooms, perhaps he’d have dedicated a poem to them too

Yes, it’s this weekend, this Sunday, that we move the clocks forward an hour. And the City reminds us that it is also a great time to replace those batteries on your smoke detectors, carbon monoxide alarms, and make sure that these devices are working properly.

And if you haven’t changed the time on your car or other clocks since we fell an hour back last October, now you’re good to go!

Photo by Scott Brashier

These pink flowers are pure poetry – there’s no need for words with this lovely capture of the countryside bursting with color