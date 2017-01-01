Print | Email

Art & More

Runway fashion designer Brad Elsberry and LOCA will teach the art of making a Fascinating Fascinator

Next in the monthly events offered by LOCA Arts Education is Fascinating Fascinators, a couture hat-making workshop taught by runway fashion designer Brad Elsberry, during which participants will be taught a new sculpting technology involving hot thermoplastics.

Artists, patrons, and newcomers to the Arts Club series are invited to attend. The class will be held on Thurs, March 16, from 5 – 7 p.m. at Kathy Jones studio, 3251 Laguna Canyon Rd.

Click on photo for larger image

Photo by Brad Elsberry

A fascinating fascinator completed at workshop

Attendees will learn to heat and mold thermoplastics, a colorful new sculpting medium used in theater set designs, and by superhero costume designers. The wearable hat shapes will then be embellished using hot glue and accoutrements such as feathers, mesh, lace, glitter and other bling.

Everyone attending will create a hat to take home, and a hat to contribute to LOCA’s Grand Cabaret fundraising event on April 30.

Admission is free with LOCA membership, and $20 for guests. Snacks and wine are included. Free on-site parking.

Advance registration is required by visiting LOCAarts.org or calling (949) 363-4700 or going to http://www.locaarts.org/event/art-club-fascinators-with-mariana-nelson/

 

Shaena Stabler and Stu Saffer are the co-owners. Shaena is the Publisher and Stu is the Editor-in-Chief.

Lynette Brasfield is our Managing Editor.

The Webmaster is Michael Sterling.

Katie Ford is our in-house ad designer.

Allison Rael, Barbara Diamond, Diane Armitage, Dianne Russell, Laura Buckle, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Samantha Washer and Suzie Harrison are staff writers.

Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle and Suzie Harrison are columnists.

Mary Hurlbut, Scott Brashier, and Aga Stuchlik are the staff photographers.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: StuNewsLaguna@Yahoo.com with news releases, letters, etc

949.510.5218

© 2017 Stu News Laguna - 4S Publishing, LLC All Rights Reserved.