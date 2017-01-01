Bye-bye blue buses: Council approves revamp of local transit system

By BARBARA DIAMOND

Mid-day local public transportation service will be a thing of the past come September and in some neighborhoods there will be none.

The City Council on Tuesday approved staff recommendations to revamp the city public transit system, reducing costs by eliminating service to North and South Laguna and reducing weekday service to Top of the World, Arch Beach Heights, Bluebird Canyon and the Third Street Centers.

Blue bus service will be limited to early morning and late afternoon

Approved recommendations included limiting the service to 6:30 to 9 a.m. and 2:15 to 5:30 p.m., pretty much in sync with school hours. The proposal will be reevaluated after the public has an opportunity to weigh in. Weekend trolley service to the three neighborhoods will continue, 90 percent of which will be paid for by a grant.

“I ride the bus frequently,” said Karen Schwager, who lives uphill and shops downtown. “If the bus stops going up the hill at 9 a.m., what are my choices? I can walk up the hill, which is fine. It’s good exercise. If I have packages, that isn’t going to work.”

Public Works Deputy Director Paula Faust reported that the recommended reduction in service was prompted by a decline in ridership on what was formerly called the Main Line. The curtailed service will save the city $287,886 a year, according to Faust.

“You don’t market it and when people don’t use it, you cancel it,” said Schwager.

The staff report on the reduction of the service hours and council discussion did not include the effect of winter rains and cold on trolley ridership, nor on public transit use by downtown employees working in shops that routinely do not close until after 6 or 6:30 p.m.

“I think you should expand service, and get more people to use it,” said downtown resident Barbara Hoag.

Regardless of the hours or routes, council approved service provided by a combination of trolleys, Uber and Sally’s Fund.

Staff was instructed to begin the process of acquiring up to seven new trolleys during the next three years. Blue buses will be phased out.

Integration of transit services with other coastal cities is urged

The council also approved reduced service to the Ritz-Carlton and instructed staff to work with Orange County Transportation Authority on integrating transit service with other cities along Coast Highway.

Senior transit service long provided by Sally’s Fund will be replaced in part by Uber for a trial period. The cost will be $6-to-$8 a ride, with half to be paid by the rider. The free Sally’s Fund will continue to drive and escort seniors on shopping or medical trips, with a proposed budget half of what it has been.

“The cuts were a little scary at first,” said Eric Jessen, Sally’s Fund president. “We thought you were going to cut us out completely. When we learned we would get $40,000, we felt pretty good.”

Councilman Steven Dicterow opposed the original recommendation, which was amended to include phasing in the reduction and providing options for services for those who are impacted.

Laguna Beach Seniors President Chris Quilter said the proposed change was an opportunity to broaden service to seniors.

The disappointing Taxi Voucher Program was eliminated.