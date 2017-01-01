Peaceful Easy Fools Concert at NCC offers a chance to hear big stadium talent in an intimate venue

Every Sunday morning local musicians have a paying gig in a sanctuary of spirit, the Neighborhood Congregational Church, an unheralded music venue that consistently supports Laguna Beach artists. To replenish funds for the church’s Ministry of Music, churchgoers and secularists alike are invited to hear big stadium talent in an intimate venue, without having to get cleaned up on a Sunday morning.

“Peaceful Easy Fools!”, a benefit concert, will be held Sat, April 1 at 7 p.m. at NCC’s Bridge Hall, located at 340 St. Ann’s Drive. Headlining will be local legendary musicians Beth and Steve Wood, playing songs that span their 45-year musical and romantic partnership.

Joining them will be hit songwriter Jack Tempchin, who wrote both “Peaceful Easy Feeling” and “Already Gone,” both featured on the “Eagles: Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975” album and just two of the five songs that Tempchin wrote for the iconic Southern California band.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Jack Tempchin wrote Eagles’ hits Peaceful Easy Feeling and Already Gone

Rounding out the lineup will be Ernest Troost, a film and television composer as well as a recipient of the prestigious Kerrville New Folk award for songwriting. Troost has composed and produced two award-winning albums for Judy Collins and scored the music for films including the cult classic “Tremors” and HBO’s award winning “Lesson Before Dying.”

“Ernest is a story teller,” said Steve Wood. “His songs are very entertaining, poetic and easy to follow. They sweep you right along like a good story.”

Along with being founding members of the band Honk, the Woods have appeared live and recorded with numerous rock legends including Jackson Browne, Kenny Loggins, Sting, George Harrison, the Moody Blues and Paul McCartney.

Submitted photo

Ernest Troost composed & produced two award-winning albums for Judy Collins

All the performers for the benefit concert previously graced the stage of the Tuesday night Songwriter’s Showcase that Beth Wood produced for a decade, offering a way station for a tremendous number of highly talented and accomplished performers.

“It’s really hard to find a place where songwriters can play for people willing to listen to work for the first time,” Steve Wood said.

At the Tuesday night gatherings, “I saw music in a room for 30 people as good as those who play for 30,000. We had people writing the best stuff on the planet. They just weren’t famous.” Wood sees the April Fool’s Day concert as the first of many celebrating the best of those Tuesday night performances.

Suggested donation for the benefit concert is $20 and seating is limited. For more information and ticketing contact Pam Wicks, NCC’s music director, at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949-573-7104 or the NCC Church Office at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949-494-8061.