Shamrocks: Is wearing them lucky or unlucky? Depends on what century you live in…

Story by DIANNE RUSSELL

Everyone knows the lighter side of shamrocks as symbols worn in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. Finding a rare four-leafed clover is said to be a sign of good luck. And apparently, St. Patrick used them to teach people about Christianity, with the three leaves representing the Trinity.

Celtic children believed that if they carried a shamrock, they could see fairies. Druid priests thought the clovers warded off evil spirits and used them in healing rituals. Love, healing, and fairies. All good.

We also associate shamrocks with cute leprechauns (though if you’ve seen the movie Leprechaun, perhaps not), and pots of gold. But, as with many symbols, shamrocks have a darker side.

Click on photo for a larger image

S. Laguna Community Park’s Elf looks suitably complexioned for St. Paddy’s Day

In the early 18th century, things took a bad turn when the shamrock became a symbol of Ireland and, by association, Irish nationalism and independence. Patriots started wearing the shamrock and the color green to show their support for nationalism.

British authorities wanted to quash the rebellion and banned people from wearing green or shamrocks as a symbol of their Irish identity. Those who wore it were threatened with death.

Symbols can indeed take an ugly turn when discrimination against race, religion, nationality or creed results in their use for nefarious governmental purposes.

But that issue with shamrocks is well in the past. These days – luckily, you could say – the color green, and shamrocks, and funny hats just mean that it’s time to party.

See Diane Armitage’s LB Best column on Front Page I to find the best places to have fun in Laguna this Friday!