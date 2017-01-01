Heartway will launch handmade book, Elli’s Ride, at a fundraiser reception on April 23 at Anneliese School

Story by DIANNE RUSSELL

Dr. Andrea Deerheart, the passionate founder of HeartWay, has recently completed a project very dear to her own heart, Elli’s Ride: Death Beyond Imagination.

A book launch and reception will take place on Sunday, April 23, from 2 - 5 p.m. at Anneliese School.

Deerheart describes HeartWay, the non-profit organization she founded, as being “…dedicated to encouraging a return of intimacy, reverence, and sanctity to death and dying, regardless of age. We envision a world where no one dies alone, in pain or without the presence of love.” Last year, it helped more than 1,500 clients through the process of death, dying, and sorrow.

Submitted photo

Andrea Deerheart, author of Elli’s Ride and founder of nonprofit Heartway

According to Deerheart’s invitation to the launch, “Elli’s Ride has been a 10-year labor of love written about an 11-year-old girl’s journey through death, dying, and beyond. We hope you will join us for our book release, reception, and fundraiser.”

“Elli lived in Laguna Beach and attended Anneliese Schools till right before she was diagnosed with osteosarcoma cancer when her family moved to Irvine,” she continues. “She was my daughter’s best friend and our families were/are very close. We walked by Elli’s side through the almost two years she worked through her cancer, that eventually took her life. She was a teacher, a love, and a precious child. She is with me every day inspiring my life in service, love, honesty, and humor.”

The book follows the story of Elli and her spirit totem elephant, Naaz-e-Jaan (whose name translates to Grace in the Breath of the Soul). On their adventures through far off ancient mystical realms, she learns to embrace life and honor death.

Elli writes of her adventures in love letters that she places in her mother’s heart pocket in the hopes of comforting her. This powerful tale has been hand crafted into a limited collector’s edition. Only 200 numbered copies have been created and stitched by loving hands.

Submitted photo

A handcrafted copy of Elli’s Ride shown above Elli and her mother

Attendees are asked to join the book launch reception for a heartfelt 10-year anniversary celebration of young Elli’s life. Dr. Deerheart and Ladan (Elli’s mother) will be reading passages from Elli’s Ride and personally signing copies of the book. There will be a ceremony underneath Elli’s commemorative flowering plum tree. Attendees will be treated to music, delightful and tasty organic chocolate truffles with hand painted elephants, petit fours, tea and camaraderie.

Deerheart says, “As with Elli’s Ride, the arts, whether literature, poetry, films, or visual arts, make possible a more expanded consciousness and more intimate understanding of what speaks to the central concerns of human existence—life and death, transition and impermanence, uncertainty and meaning, and the many facets of our relationship with Self, others, and the broader community of beings with which we share our existence.”

