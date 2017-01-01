Laguna Wilderness Press will publish The Laguna Canyon Project: Refining Artivism this summer

In 1989, artists, activists, and supporters working together succeeded in preventing construction of a housing community in Laguna Canyon and ensured that the Canyon was designated as undeveloped land in perpetuity.

That milestone achievement has inspired the creation of a book, The Laguna Canyon Project: Refining Artivism, which tells the story in words and images and will be published by Laguna Wilderness Press this summer.

Liz Goldner, project manager and co-editor of the book, summarizes its contents in her preface as follows: “[The book] describes how this project, created by artists and educators Mark Chamberlain and Jerry Burchfield, evolved in response to the foreboding construction plans.

“The project further influenced the public’s understanding of the canyon’s ecological importance, sparked communal environmental debates, and ultimately had an impact in the decision making by local and county leaders and by the area’s landowner.”

The word Artivism, combining ‘art’ and ‘activism,’ was coined to describe the collaborative art projects addressing critical environmental and social issues that Chamberlain and, until his death in 2009, Burchfield pursued since the 1970s.

December, 1989, The Tell completed

According to Goldner, the Project had 16 distinct phases, the most influential of which was The Tell, a 636-foot-long photomural erected in 1989 in Sycamore Flats in what is today the 7,000-acre Laguna Coast Wilderness Park.

“This public art installation, the activism it inspired and its role as the destination for the November 1989 Walk to Save the Canyon are still fresh in the minds of many participants. Most of the contributors to this book helped create The Tell,” Goldner explains.

The main essay in the book is authored by Mark Chamberlain. He describes how he and Burchfield in 1980 undertook long-term documentation of Laguna Canyon Road, one of the last pristine passages to the Pacific Ocean.

“Our Tell ultimately became a 636-foot-long sculptural installation. Resembling a giant reclining female figure, it undulated through the landscape, echoing the shape of the surrounding hills; its centerpiece was a stylized Easter Island head,” he said.

According to Chamberlain, “The shape of the mural was based on the profile of a reclining female figure that is in the Laguna Canyon landscape when viewed from the road looking outbound near Sycamore Flats.”

Dedication Day, Aug 19,1989. Left to right: Jerry Burchfield, Lida Lenney (vice mayor of LB), Larry Agran (mayor of Irvine), Bob Gentry (mayor of LB), Cameron Cosgrove, (vice mayor of Irvine), and Mark Chamberlain

“During the summer months, when hundreds of thousands of tourists traveled Laguna Canyon Road to Laguna Beach, The Tell beckoned them off the road,” Chamberlain notes. “Once there, they were welcomed by workers on the project along with members of the Laguna Canyon Conservancy and the Laguna Greenbelt, who eagerly informed them of the issues at stake and solicited their support for the cause.”

Chamberlain offers fascinating details about the imagery contained in the mural, including references to Native American iconography.

Additional essays in the book include Reflections on Photography, the Laguna Wilderness, and the Laguna Canyon Project by Jerry Burchfield, How an Art Project Preserved a Canyon by Leah Vasquez, A Struggle to Envision a Canyon by Mike McGee, Remembering The Tell by Mike Phillips, and How The Tell Helped to Set the Stage and the Negotiations That Followed by Paul Freeman.

“The hope is that this record of their efforts will inspire others to achieve environmental sustainability in their own communities and worldwide,” Goldner says.

The Laguna Canyon Project: Refining Artivism will be published this summer.