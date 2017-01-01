Follow the yellow brick road to The Wizard of Oz at Laguna Playhouse Youth Theatre, March 31-April 9

Lagunans have a great opportunity to take this classic musical journey with Dorothy as she travels with Scarecrow, Tin Man, Lion, and Toto to the Emerald City in search of The Wizard of Oz during one of the twelve performances at the Laguna Playhouse Youth Theatre.

The live on-stage performances are directed by Donna Inglima, and begin on Fri, March 31, continuing through Sun, April 9. Student matinees are presented on Thurs and Fri, April 6 and 7 at 10 a.m. Weekend performances are at 7 p.m. on Fri, and 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Sat and Sun.

Tickets range from $15 - $25 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling 949-497-2787 x 1. Group tickets are available by calling 949-497-2787 x 229. The box office is open Tues – Sun: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. (open until 8 p.m. on performance days).

For more information on all shows and programming, visit the website above. The Laguna Playhouse is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Rd.

Youth Theatre offers spring classes

Acting Fundamentals (9 – 12 yrs), a six-week course, begins Tues, April 25 and continues through May 30, from 4:30 – 6 p.m. Fee is $160. Classes will be held at The Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach.

Musical Theater Workshop (9 – 12+ yrs), an eight-week course, begins on Fri, April 7 through June 2 (with no class on April 21), from 4 – 6 p.m. at the Laguna Playhouse.

The Laguna Playhouse is noted for its Youth Theatre Education and Outreach programs. In 2008, the Youth Theatre was awarded “Outstanding Contribution to Education” by the OC Dept of Education.