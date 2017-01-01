More than 60 events take place during Trophy Invite Track Meet: here are great photos and some history

Photos by Scott Brashier

Back in the mid 1930’s Orange County consisted of 12 high schools, 10 of which were lumped into the Orange League regardless of size. Red Guyer recognized this inequity and the lack of any high school competitions for the county’s smaller schools.

Due to this inequity, Laguna Beach hosted the first “minor” division track meet in 1937, and thus began the annual Trophy meet held almost every year until 1983.

During the 70’s, Laguna’s State Champion Eric Hulst attracted elite runners for special one, two, and three-mile races featuring Southern California’s top long distance runners.

By the late 70’s the two-day meet annually attracted athletes from more than 60 schools.

The Trophy Invitational was resurrected in 2010 for schools of all sizes, and the LBHS track was named the Eric Hulst Track.

A great capture of the moment this long jumper hits the sand

These girls are on track for success

The results are still in the air at this moment in time