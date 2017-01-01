Put all your eggs in one basket of fun and be part of the 4th Annual Laguna Beach Tour de Coop

Urban homesteaders who have victory gardens, chicken coops and eco-systems in their backyards are being urged to participate in Laguna’s 4th Annual Tour de Coop. It will be held on Sunday, April 30, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The route is to be determined.

Tour homeowners on the route should expect a flow of visitors on a self-guided tour to view their accomplishments in urban homesteading.

The tour is a fun way to spread the word about the potential of backyard edible gardens, egg production, and water re-use/grey water systems, and to encourage the community to adopt similar principles.

Each visitor will check in to a designated location prior to arriving to the home and sign a release form to ensure a friendly visit.

Accessed by bike or car or on foot, Tour de Coop (TDC) is a community tour of local homes that offer homesteading and eco-systems within an urban environment.

The number of visitors varies from year to year and home-to-home as it is a self-guided tour. There can be anywhere from 20-100 visitors within the four-hour period.

In honor of Laguna Beach’s history in agriculture and farming, the TDC’s mission is to maintain that heritage and encourage community by educating and encouraging urban homesteading.

This event is free of charge and put together by friends and neighbors of Laguna Beach.

For more information or to be included in this year's tour, email: Reem Khalil or Meghan Rider