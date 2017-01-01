The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach announces

2017 annual fundraising events

The Boy & Girls Club annual fundraising events support the programs the club offers to their members year-round, and as usual, they have an exciting series of events scheduled to benefit various club locations.

17th Annual Art of Giving Gala – “The Rat Pack is Back!” kicks off the series. On Sat, May 13, attendees will have a swinging good time at the Montage Hotel. Guests will start off with an exclusive cocktail hour that includes tasty morsels, and signature cocktails. The evening continues with an elegant dinner and a rousing live auction, followed by dancing with some Rat Pack inspired tunes.

Click on the photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Guests enjoy art and cocktails at the Annual Art of Giving Gala

3rd Annual Night Under the Stars Gala follows on Sat, June 3. Proceeds of this event will help fund a building for the Boys & Girls Club’ Program of Lake Forest. The gala will be held at the Hyundai Capital Building in Irvine. Guests will enjoy the sunset view from the Rooftop Sky Garden while enjoying dinner and drinks, and participating in the silent auction.

17th Annual Bob Margolis Golf Tournament takes the fundraising series into July with the theme of “Lucky 7’s.” Guests will join the annual golf scramble at the Aliso Viejo Country Club on Mon, July 17. The tournament will end with a fun cocktail hour, silent auction, dinner, and their traditional Chopper Ball Drop. Proceeds of this event go to the Club’s Blue Bird Branch in Laguna.

4th Annual Night at the Ranch at The Ranch in Laguna Beach brings in the fall season on Fri, Sept 22. Beginning an evening of celebration, guests will experience signature cocktails, followed by a farm-to-table dinner prepared by a master chef, exciting live and silent auction items, and live music.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Iconic Annual Girls Night Out fundraiser

The 9th Annual Girls Night Out ends the event season with the iconic Laguna Beach fundraiser at the spectacular Wilson family home. This event, said by many to be unforgettable, is exclusively for women. Three hundred of the most influential women of Laguna come together for this big event benefiting the Club. With fantastic food, drinks, breathtaking views, and an amazing silent and live auction; this event always sells out fast.

The Club welcomes all community members to participate in its events this year, as proceeds continue to help the Club keep their doors open. Anyone interested in getting more involved with The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach by becoming an event sponsor or joining an events committee, contact Michelle Ray at (949) 494-2535 x7584, or e-mail at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

To learn more about their events and to get updates visit www.bgclagunabeach.org.