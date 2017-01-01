Will proposed Slice eatery be too much for Laguna to digest? New Forest Ave pizzeria is approved

By BARBARA DIAMOND

Folks who search out casual, family-friendly, sit-down eateries with reasonable prices will find what they are looking for Slice opens up on Forest Avenue.

The Planning Commission approved on Wednesday the application by Lumberyard restaurant owners Cary and Suzanne Redfearn to open a pizzeria kitty-corner from City Hall.

The historical building at 477 Forest was previously occupied by home goods retailer Stephen Frank and will be restored to its original character.

Click on photo for a larger image

Historic building on Forest to become new pizzeria, Slice

“You couldn’t find better stewards for a historical property,” said resident Aaron Talerico.

He also read a letter from several young families in support of the Redfearns’ project.

“About two months after the store closed, I was staring out the window and wondered if it could be converted to a food use,” said Cary Redfearn. “When my children were younger, there weren’t many choices in Laguna for a fast casual restaurant. We went out of town.”

Fast casual restaurant is intended to appeal to families

Redfearn said that fast casual restaurant customers place their order at a counter and the meal is served to them at their table.

“We will also offer the Slice of the Day – one vegetarian pie, 18 inches, different every day,” said Redfearn. “We are creating something different in Laguna.”

Salads and personalized pizza will be the only food items on the menu. Pizzas will cost $10, salads, $8. Beer and wine will be served.

“This will be a wonderful place for families with their little tribes to come in,” said Commissioner Anne Johnson, a long-time advocate of restaurants suitable for children.

Prisma Romeo, wife of one of the owners of Romeo Cucina, opposed the application.

Plenty of Italian restaurants in Laguna already, Prisma Romeo says

“There are plenty of Italian restaurants in Laguna and 14 of them sell pizza,” she said. “There is not enough restaurant business to go around.”

However, planning staff stated that restaurants had not reached the saturated point, carefully monitored in the downtown.

“I had heard of concern by some restaurants,” said Redfearn. “I am disappointed. This is not an Italian restaurant. We are providing something unique and there is room for all of us.”

The building had been as C-rated due to extensive remodeling, but was unanimously upgraded by the Heritage Committee to E for Exceptional, contingent on the completion of proposed restoration.

Restoration includes removal of the mansard roof, added in 1969 to cover the irregular parapet, which is in more in character with Mediterranean/ Mission Revival- influenced architecture. New lighting fixtures will be installed.

Windows and doors on the Forest Avenue façade are original.