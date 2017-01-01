Water conservation challenge starts on April 1: this year there’ll be an OC spinoff too with new prizes

Every year the Wyland Foundation hosts the annual Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge. It is a friendly competition between cities across the nation. Mayors challenge their residents to conserve water, energy, and other natural resources.

Last year, the City of Laguna Beach won the top spot nationally in its population category.

The Board of Directors of the Municipal Water District of Orange County (MWDOC) has approved a partnership with the Wyland Foundation to hold a regional Orange County spinoff of the Annual Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge beginning on April 1.

Laguna won in its national category last year: now there’s a chance for a regional prize, a pocket park

The breakaway MWDOC competition is between cities in MWDOC’s service area, which includes 28 water agencies.

“It’s no secret we take water conservation very seriously here in Orange County,” said MWDOC Board President, Wayne Osborne. “Obviously, the City of Laguna Beach has proven that in the past. Competition is good. We all can do a little more.”

This local challenge will have OC mayors calling on their residents to “Take the Pledge” to conserve with the winning city getting OC bragging rights and a park makeover.

Laguna Beach Water Board has nurtured a splendid water-wise garden

On behalf of Laguna, residents can take the “My Water Pledge” and earn a chance to win prizes by going to www.mywaterpledge.com. Once the pledge is completed, the MWDOC will send a code to share with friends.

The more friends the resident signs up, the more chances to win. Residents from the winning cities are eligible to win hundreds of prizes being given away including a Toyota Prius Prime.

Residents, not just the City, eligible for prizes

Contest participants nationwide are also eligible to win prizes through a daily drawing. Those signing up by March 31 will be entered to win a piece of art picked out by famous marine life artist Wyland.

The winner of the OC competition will not only be recognized by the Wyland Foundation, but the winning City will also get its very own water-wise pocket park.

The pocket park, which will be approximately 1,000 sq. ft., will be awarded to the city who has received the most pledges from their residents through the Wyland Foundation National Mayor’s Challenge.

The location of the pocket park will be determined by the city, water agency, and program organizers.

The pocket park will serve as a demonstration garden that is water-efficient, and home to California friendly landscape. The winner of the competition will be selected May 15 and notified by June 1.