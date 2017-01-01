A Note from Stu and Lynette

How to get your news published on our pages

At Stu News, we’re often asked how we choose which articles to run on our editorial pages, given that we receive literally dozens of press releases every week.

First, it’s all about Laguna Beach. We look for interesting, timely, important news about our community and Laguna people. We never want to be boring!

Make it fresh and original

The fresher and more original the news release, the happier we are to publish a well-written paragraph or two. Or three.

And the more original the content, the more prominently the article is likely to be placed.

We love news about nonprofits, especially newsworthy, unusual or creative events, or kids contributing in their own way, and sports, art, and school achievements.

We love to hear about new and noteworthy accomplishments by Lagunans in every field.

Please always be sure to provide us with the answers to the “what, when, why, where and who” of your event when you write to us.

We love photos

Photos are extremely important: they liven up a story, so it is always a good idea to include a high-res photo (or two, so that we have choices) in your press release, preferably photos taken from a interesting angle.

Photo by Terri Karman

Click on photo for a larger image

L-R: Angelo and Harry

What? You ate the last of the tuna?

Please include names of people pictured, with their names listed from left to right.

Spectacular photos of all things Laguna are always considered for publication.

(If a cat is in a photo, you might get lucky. Lynette loves cats. So that’s why she included the photo of the cats – to liven up this Note.)

Business news – but not sales pitches

Stu News Laguna covers business openings, promotions (of people), and truly newsworthy events, but we don’t promote specific products or services in our editorial pages.

Co-owner Shaena is the one to contact at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. if you want to ensure publication through advertising (and our prices are a fraction of print prices, as she’ll tell you, plus we have a great click-through rate and lots of visibility in the community).

The sooner, the better

Lastly, our deadline for submission for possible placement in StuNewsLaguna’s Tuesday edition is Monday by 11 a.m. and Thursdays by 11 a.m. for our Friday edition. Your article’s chances of inclusion is much better if the press release arrives a lot earlier than that time.

The exception, of course, is breaking news, so never hesitate to contact us in that regard.

Hope this helps answer some of your questions – and we love feedback, so let us know what you would like to see more of in our editorial pages!

We’d love you to tell your friends and family about Stu News. Just click on the yellow tab beneath the masthead on the top right to sign up for every issue and all the community news. We love Laguna and we love what we do!