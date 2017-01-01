Sculptor Steven Lustig demonstrates live life drawing

Sculptor Steven Lustig will be exhibiting his stone carvings this evening, Friday March 24, from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Lincoln Experience Center in Fashion Island.

Click on photo for a larger image

Lustig will demonstrate how live life drawing results in a sculpture

Along with the sculptures, Lustig will demonstrate live life drawing and how this ancient art form ends up in the stone.

During his high school years, Steven was given a copy of Gray’s Anatomy. He became fascinated by what he saw and immediately began to draw directly from the book, changing the course of his life and starting a lifelong study of the human form.

Those interested in this form of artistic expression will enjoy this presentation.

Steven currently teaches a stone sculpting class at the Laguna College of Art & Design and several of his works are currently on display at Ritual Yoga Arts on the corner of S Coast Hwy and Mountain.