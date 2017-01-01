Swing Out! with Laguna’s SwingSet and the OC Gay Men’s Chorus at the Barclay on March 31 and April 1

For the first time, OC Gay Men’s Chorus, MenAlive, collaborates with the talented musicians of SwingSet of Laguna for performances at the Irvine Barclay Theatre on Fri, March 31 at 8 p.m., and on Sat, April 1, at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Together, they will present revitalized classics from Berlin, Gershwin, and Kern, plus swinging new arrangements of pop hits from Lady Gaga, Meghan Trainor, and even Taylor Swift.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

MenAlive performs at the Irvine Barclay on March 31 and April 1

MenAlive was founded in 2001 with 13 singers, and today has more than 130 members and a support team of 50 plus volunteers. It has grown into one of Orange County’s largest choruses, and has become an active and respected partner in Southern California’s arts scene.

Through the love of performance, community outreach, and friendship, MenAlive promotes understanding and acceptance for the LGBT community, countering the fear and discrimination that threatens all of society, especially youth. The chorus is run by a volunteer Board of Directors and is a 501(c)3 non-profit arts organization.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

SwingSet playing on the Main Beach in Laguna

One of the hottest swing bands in Southern California, the Laguna SwingSet, is an award winning 18-piece swing/jazz ensemble subset of the Laguna Concert Band. They perform swing, big band and dance tunes in and around Laguna Beach and have worked with legendary jazz and pop artists all over Southern California in festivals, theaters and outdoor concerts.

SwingSet makes the listener want to get up and dance to the sounds of Glen Miller, Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Tommy Dorsey, in addition to some of their own arrangements of great American swing and jazz classics.

The Irvine Barclay Theatre is located at 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine, 949-854-4646.

Tickets are available by going to www.thebarclay.org.