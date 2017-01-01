Print | Email

Gourmet meals with plenty of greens for goats in our glorious hills

Photos by SCOTT BRASHIER

The City has announced the return of Laguna’s mountain goats. With all of the rain the state has experienced this past winter our hillside are now green with growth, according to the City Manager’s weekly updates.

Click on photo for a larger image

A goat gazes at Scott and then grazes again

This growth in the City’s fourteen fuel modification zones must now be managed prior the beginning of fire season. To help the City in this process, the goats used to graze the zones will be returning from their vacation in Perris, not Paris, to begin work in the northern part of the City.  

Click on photo for a larger image

Mother and kid enjoy their nutritious meal

The herd will have approximately 200 goats and they should be kept busy for the next several months as they make their way from the north part of the City to the south.

 

