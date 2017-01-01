Laguna kids and restaurants collaborate to help feed and clothe Door of Faith orphans

The Community Learning Center (CLC) is a school within a school for first through fourth graders in Laguna Beach, located at Top of the World Elementary School.

One of the philosophies of CLC is to teach its students to live and learn in service of others.

On March 11, twelve families from the CLC visited the Door of Faith orphanage in Baja California, Mexico.

Prior to the trip, they learned that the staff members at DOFO feed, clothe, bathe, educate, and provide recreation, healthcare and love to 104 [current] orphans. Further insight was shared that their volunteers wash 80 - 90 loads of laundry per day.

CLC parents and students organized a toiletries drive at school and delivered trunk loads of laundry detergent, soap, diapers, wipes, paper towels, toilet paper, toothpaste, shampoo, and other items to the orphanage.

The families also brought food to make a hot, nutritious lunch for all 104 orphans and 40 staff members.

Community Learning Center members tie-dye T-shirts for the kids (faces intentionally blurred)

Local Laguna Beach restaurants are owed a debt of gratitude for helping with sizable contributions. Reunion Kitchen wrote a substantial check directly to Door of Faith, which was graciously received by the orphanage’s founder, DJ Schuetze.

Kitchen in the Canyon generously provided all of the delicious fruit served at lunch, in addition to a massive gift of food that will be served for many meals in the coming days. Thanks also go to Maro Grill for a large donation of edamame.

CLC’s children and parents spent the entire day with the Door of Faith children. Together they tie-dyed t-shirts for all 104 orphans that were kindly provided at cost by local resident Dave Jumani and his company PakTex.

They also made beaded bracelets, played soccer and other games, and shared in a rewarding experience for all. The CLC children subsequently made items that were sold at the Laguna Beach Farmer’s Market this past Saturday and all proceeds will benefit DOFO.

These orphaned kids have fantastic caretakers watching over them, ensuring that their lives are as rich and full as possible.

DJ Schuetze spoke to the group about how each child is offered a college education and added that as they mature into adulthood, he is often asked to walk brides down the aisle, and attend the births of “grand-babies.”

He and his wife Lynette are reaping the rewards of their efforts, the most notable of which is that cycles of abuse and abandonment are being broken. They are a family and it’s apparent that the love and respect they share for each other is real and everlasting.

The Door of Faith is a California 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that deserves a round of applause for leveraging its resources efficiently to save the lives of so many children escaping abusive and life-threatening situations. For further information, and to donate to Door of Faith, visit www.dofo.org. To learn more about CLC, visit http://www.lbclc.org