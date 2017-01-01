Roosevelt’s Four Freedoms will be the focus of a unique community Passover Seder on April 10

The Jewish Collaborative of Orange County (JCoOC) will be holding Freedom in Four Parts: A Unique Community Passover Seder on Monday night, April 10, at 6:30 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m. for seating).

The seder will feature meaningful learning, music and a traditional Passover meal celebrating the Jewish people’s communal journey from slavery to freedom. The event is hosted at Neighborhood Congregation Church, 340 Saint Ann’s Drive.

Freedom in Four Parts focuses the key theme of Passover –freedom – and the number four, which appears throughout the seder. Jews and non-Jews alike are invited to participate in this combination traditional and contemporary Passover seder incorporating Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Four Freedoms as we retrace the ancient Israelites’ road to redemption so we may each see ourselves as if we have personally come out of Egypt.

The seder will be led by Rabbi-Cantor Marcia Tilchin, founder and spiritual leader of the Jewish Collaborative of Orange County, and Rabbi Shai Cherry, PhD, educator and author, along with musician/radio personality/cantorial soloist Jason Feddy and educator & youth services leader Scott Spitzer, PhD.

Cost is $60/person and includes a traditional kosher three-course Passover meal. Reservations are required and space is limited. Visit www.jcooc.org to reserve or call 949.402.8004 for more information.

Founded in 2016, the Jewish Collaborative of Orange County (JCoOC) is a geographically mobile, non-denominational organization helping to build communities of interest for Orange County Jewish residents and families who are seeking innovative ways to access Jewish experiences and “feel the joy of Jewish.”

All programs are offered a la carte and can each be accessed independently without any membership requirement.