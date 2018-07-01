Council will consider changes to City Manager’s contract at tonight’s meeting

By BARBARA DIAMOND

The City Council will consider on Tuesday amendments to City Manager John Pietig’s contract.

A sub-committee of Mayor Pro Tem Kelly Boyd and Councilman Robert Whalen has recommended a two-year extension of Pietig’s contract from July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2020.

An additional year will be tacked on with council approval unless he is advised in July of 2018 that his contract will not be extended.

The sub-committee’s report includes a recommendation that the council award Pietig an exceptional pay increase of five percent for the next year, effective this month.

“When you think of what we have thrown at him in the last couple of years…he has done a really good job,” said sub-committee member Boyd.

No other changes to the city manager’s annual salary of $251,809 or benefits were recommended.

However, the sub-committee did recommend lifting the $4,000 cap on professional dues and conferences to encourage Pietig to participate in professional activities.

He also receives a $500-a-month car allowance.

Before making their recommendations, Whalen and Boyd reported gathering data from other cities regarding length of employment agreements. Of the 23 cities that responded to their survey, 11 had contracts with their city manager for three-to-five years.

Pietig was appointed city manager effective Dec 13, 2010. He and the city attorney are the only two employees the city council can hire and fire.

The sub-committee recommendations and staff report are available for review on the City’s website www.lagunabeachcity.net.