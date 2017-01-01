Allan Schoenherr to speak at conservancy dinner

By BARBARA DIAMOND

Naturalist, nature photographer and author Allan Schoenherr will be the guest speaker at the Laguna Canyon Conservancy Dinner on Monday at Tivoli Too!

Schoenherr will discuss his book, Wild and Beautiful: A Natural History of Open Spaces in Orange County. Copies of the book may be brought to or bought at the meeting for autographs.

He is also the author of the 772-page Natural History of California, originally prepared for a course he was teaching at Fullerton College and published by the University of California Press in 1992.

Schoenherr joined the Fullerton staff in 1961 immediately after graduating from USC. He taught at Fullerton until 1968 when he took two years off to earn his PhD in Zoology from Arizona State University, according to his account online. He returned to Fullerton and taught there until he retired in 1999, but continued as an adjunct professor until 2007.

A world traveler, Schoenherr has photographed a variety of scenery from Greenland to the Caribbean.

Conservancy dinner meetings are open to the public. A no host bar opens at 6 p.m. Dinner is served at 6:35 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for members, $15 for non-members (a membership cost $10).

Reservations are required by April 1 and may be made by emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or by calling Max Brown at (949) 235-8277 or Sharon Larimer at (949) 306-0122.

Callers are asked to leave names, phone numbers and the number of reservations requested and to call if they need to cancel.