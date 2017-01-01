Dance lovers join Laguna Dance Festival Board

Laguna Dance Festival Executive Director, Joy Dittberner, has announced the appointment of two new board members, both with passion for the art form as well as commitment to top quality performance and dance education.

Amanda Paracuellos is an attorney, mother of two, and a ballerina in her own right. As a high school graduate, she was accepted to dance with the Joffrey Ballet, but opted instead to go on to college at the University of Michigan. She subsequently earned her law degree at the University of Iowa College of Law. She is a Laguna Beach resident, partner in the law firm of Sugg & Paracuellos, LLP, and still takes two ballet classes per week.

Stacy Hagen has also been a lifelong lover of the dance. She started very young and continued dancing through college at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, where she studied Business and Accounting. After several years with KPMG, a major accounting firm, in the San Jose office, she started a financial consulting practice, working from home while raising two daughters.

She founded and operates South County Dance, a dance studio in Rancho Santa Margarita, and is also a partner in Dance Apps Inc., an Internet application company. Using her financial background, Stacy also volunteers as the West Coast Finance Coordinator for her college sorority, Sigma Kappa.

“Stacy and Amanda are dynamic and powerful women who understand the business side of dance as well as the importance of dance in our community,” says Jodie Gates, founder and artistic director of Laguna Dance Festival. “Having both join us at the precipice of announcing the internationally recognized dance companies for the fall festival and our launch of a robust scholarship campaign, comes at the perfect time.”

Laguna Dance Festival presents world-class dance performances and provides quality dance education in an effort to increase public appreciation for the art. The Sept 14 – 17 Festival at Laguna Playhouse will feature the world renowned Paul Taylor Dance Company and the innovative Canadian company, BalletBC.

More information can be found at www.lagunadancefestival.org.