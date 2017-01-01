Branching Out forum will address controversial tree-related issues and possible solutions on April 22

Trees are controversial in Laguna Beach. Not all trees, but those that are perceived to block views or which residents fear might fall and damage property and/or take lives.

These worries are of course legitimate in some cases, agrees Jahn Levitt, a member of the Board of Directors of the Laguna Beach Beautification Council, but she believes there is much that can be done through education and community coordination to find solutions that work for, well, nearly everyone, so that Laguna’s rich arboreal history is preserved – along with peace, and a sense of safety, in our neighborhoods.

Understanding the role of the City and private owners in tree maintenance is vital

“Understanding how to take care of trees, how they should be trimmed, what roles the City and private owners play in their maintenance – as well as related public safety and fire control challenges – these are some of the issues that are important for the community to learn but they aren’t well known or publicized,” Levitt says.

Hence LBBC’s decision to initiate community outreach and information programs as a way to seek reasonable consensus on this often-contentious issue.

LBBC’s goal is worthy, if challenging, Levitt knows. The group is hoping that a forum on trees, aptly named Branching Out, to be held on Earth Day, April 22, at City Hall from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., will help identify residents’ primary concerns, bring people together, and provide some solutions.

“In many cases there are ways to preserve views without cutting down trees. We must all ‘branch out’ to be receptive to others’ opinions, find ways to preserve the beauty and heritage of our trees in Laguna by working together rather than confrontation,” she adds. “Education is key.”

Trees add to the beauty of ocean views in Laguna

At the Branching Out forum, speakers including Ruben Flores will also address which trees flourish best in our environment, and emphasize how vital certain trees are to Laguna’s landscape, its history, and its artists.

“LBBC wants to ensure that we will always be able to take pleasure in the natural scenery which inspired the Plein Air artists to move to Laguna Beach and put to canvas their vision of the natural beauty with which we are surrounded,” Levitt adds.

Noted local art historian and professor Eric Jessen adds, “Trees…represent an aspect of Laguna’s heritage – some of the oldest trees (oaks and sycamores) may pre-date homesteading the formation of the City. Other groups of trees (the Blue Gum and other Eucalyptus groves) date from the end of the 19th century.”

Jessen adds, “[Artists] came not just to paint pretty pictures but to experience and express their beliefs on canvas about the spirituality of nature. Laguna’s isolation, its inspiring landscapes and its rustic conditions allowed a connection with nature that became imbued in the artists’ work.”

Eucalyptus Glory by Julia Seelos, (9” x 12” oil), which won an honorable mention in LPAPA’s Less is More exhibit

Jessen has an interesting take on how long-ago artists reflect not just the town’s past, but also the residents’ hopes for its future.

“At first glance you might think these are just a bunch of pictures looking into the past. But they’re not. They’re looking into the future. By depicting the vegetation that existed and was being planted throughout town the paintings are showing us man’s efforts to make this place beautiful and more habitable. They’re showing us their hopes and dreams for Laguna’s remarkable landscape,” Jessen notes.

Now, the Laguna Beach Beautification Council believes, it is this generation’s turn to ensure that the beauty of our landscape, with its diverse trees and shrubbery, endures into the future – while still giving due consideration to the issues that rightly concern residents.

The Branching Out forum will take place on Earth Day, April 22, at City Hall, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event is free. Tree saplings will be given away to attendees.