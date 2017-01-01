Cinco de Mayo just became even more fun: Gate & Garden Tour will take place May 5

Fun is in the air as the Laguna Beach Garden Club’s Gate & Garden Tour on May 5, Cinco de Mayo, will feature a fiesta of nine fabulous gardens in Laguna Village – including a half-acre of magnificent grounds.

Lush and lovely: Joanie Rowe’s half-acre garden will be part of the tour

This year’s tour will offer tacos, margaritas, wine, beer and agave plants for sale, as well as free homemade cookies and refreshments, craft displays, plein air painters, and a raffle.

This is the club’s major fundraiser for scholarships, school gardens and community projects. Tickets are $45 in advance and available with tour information at www.lagunabeachgardenclub.com or at Laguna Beach Books, Laguna Drug, Laguna Nursery, Tides Inn, and Dana Point Nursery.