Eddie is ready to find a new home

This is the inaugural edition of Stu News Laguna’s pet adoption column. At any one time, the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter houses dogs, cats and kittens, and a small number of other animals such as birds and rabbits. Each week, we will feature an animal from the Shelter looking for a new home.

Eddie, a Chihuahua and Beagle mix, is a neutered, one-year-old male. He’s very sweet and somewhat shy and should be in a home with no children.

Since he’s a little destructive, he needs to get into a training class, but for locals, the cost of this training will be paid for by PUP, a non-profit, fundraising arm of Laguna Beach Animal Shelter, dedicated to bridging the gap between City funding and the special needs of the animals.

Eddie, a one-year-old male Chihuahua and Beagle mix.

The Shelter has been Eddie’s home for four months, and he’s more than ready to find a place of his own.

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, their return rate is five to ten percent as compared to the national return rate of fifty percent.

Here’s how the adoption procedure works

Animals are available only by application. If you are interested in an animal, you must complete an application in person at the shelter. The application form asks such things as your reasons for adoption, your previous animal ownership, current pets, and the environment the animal will share with you.

Many dogs require a secured, fenced yard. You may need to state on the form whether or not your yard meets certain fencing specifications.

After you apply, there is a waiting period. During this waiting period, the adoption committee reviews all applications submitted for the animal. Decisions are made according to the best interest each animal.

Applications, then approvals, then adoptions

If you have completed an application for a dog and the dog is not on medical hold, you can visit the dog in our play yard from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. daily.

If you already own one or more dogs and you are applying for another dog, your application will be considered only after the dogs have met and interacted successfully.

They encourage all household members to meet the prospective pet.

Adoption decisions are made semi-weekly on Wednesday and Saturday after the animal is released from any medical hold.

The price of adoption for a dog or puppy is $100 and includes the following services: Veterinarian exam, 2 DHPP Vaccines,1 Rabies vaccine, 4 intestinal wormings, flea baths, a neuter/spay, a microchip implant, and any medical treatments required while at the shelter.

The Laguna Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Rd, (949) 497-3552, or go to the website www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.