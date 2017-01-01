Fifth graders at TOW present Be the Change You Want to Sea at Ocean Awareness Family Night on April 6

Fifth-graders in teacher Mrs. Campbell’s class at TOW are calling themselves “The Ocean Warriors” after spending a good part of the school year learning about the importance of a healthy ocean.

Now the kids want to spread the message. They are hosting an Ocean Awareness Family Night on Thurs, April 6, from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. in the multi-purpose room at TOW. The Ocean Warriors have pledged to battle the issues that negatively impact our oceans, and they are hoping for a wave of change by presenting this first-time event.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Ava Knepper (with Kate Storke) tells City Council’s Laura Parisi about the Ocean Awareness event during the public comments

The evening will be packed with fun activities: Student TED talks, a used plastics creation station, a game station, student presentations and a skit, and The Pick Up Throw Down, written and performed by students will entertain visitors.

In addition to raising awareness of the issues facing our seas, The Ocean Warriors hope to earn at least $1,000 in donations for the Pacific Marine Mammal Center. To this end, event participants will be able to purchase bake sale items, raffle tickets, and student made gifts.

TOW Elementary School is located at 21601 Tree Top Lane. For questions, contact Teryl Campbell at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .