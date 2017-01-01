Jeff Moore will put the Laguna Beach Garden Club “Under the Spell of Succulents” on April 14

In Laguna Beach Garden Club’s ongoing tradition of intriguing presenters, on Fri, April 14, at 9:30 a.m., Jeff Moore, owner of Solana Succulents in Solana Beach for 24 years, will speak about being Under the Spell of Succulents. His book, a sampler of the diversity of growing succulents, was published in 2014. He will cover the broad spectrum of succulents in cultivation and how the public engages with them, from growers and collectors to landscaping, container gardening and specialty niches.

Jeff Moore, author of Under the Spell of Succulents, speaks on April 14

The Garden Club meets on the second Friday of every month, Sept through May, at the Laguna Presbyterian Church, 415 Forest Avenue. Social begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the General Meeting at 10 a.m.

The public is welcome, and there is no charge for guests on the first visit. Before or after the meeting, members and guests can browse the outdoor Garden Boutique, where donated garden-related items and plants can be purchased at “dirt-cheap” prices. Garden gloves are only $7 a pair. Parking is free in the Laguna Canyon Rd lot (spaces 300-422) or $3 for all day in spaces 185 - 228.

For more information on the garden club, go to www.lagunabeachgardenclub.org.