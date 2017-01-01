LBHS Surf takes win over Tesoro at Scholastic Surf Series Event #5, Individual Champion Jameson Roller

By ALISA CAIRNS and SCOTT FINN

LBHS Surf went 5 and 0 in the Scholastic Surf Series this season, taking the win yesterday over Tesoro 56-50. The event was held at San Clemente Pier with nice surf and weather to make for a great day of competition. We started out the day with team competition and all the Laguna Beach High School Team members did their part, with many doing double duty in multiple divisions and finishing quite well in both the team portion and then individuals.

Jameson Roller, one of the surfers who competed in both the Shortboard and Longboard, gained valuable points for the team. He had some very impressive nose rides, drop knee cut backs, and great surfing, to win the Longboard Final, and also to win the overall points for the season.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Jameson Roller, Jackson Jenkins, and Sam Starr

Jett North kicked things off in Bodyboard, taking a 3rd, and then jumped back on his Shortboard and was successful throughout the day with solid surfing. In the end, he finished 2nd overall. Sam Nelsen was another surfer to kill it in the Shortboard, winning multiple heats and riding his waves right through the pier. He looked like the guy to beat and finished 3rd overall. The third Laguna member to make it to the boys Shortboard Final was Holden Geary who also had a great day and finished 4th overall.

Our girls have been strong all season, and again they did double duty with Claire Kelly taking 3rd in the Shortboard final. Destiny Thompson made both finals and took 4th in both Shortboard and Longboard.

Special mention goes out to Sam Starr who advanced into Longboard individuals with some nice surfing, Jackson Jenkins who did great in both Shortboard and Longboard and Luca Elegaynan in Shortboard. These surfers put in a tremendous effort and helped a great deal in the overall team points.

Next up is the Scholastic Surf Series State High School Championships, which will be held April 22 for the team and April 24 for Individuals at Oceanside South Jetty.