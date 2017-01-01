Temple Hills residents still split on pedestrian access

By BARBARA DIAMOND

Sharply divided Temple Hills neighbors left the City Council meeting on Tuesday still divided on whether five-foot strips, going down the hill between homes, should be made public.

In fact, the neighbors couldn’t agree on whether the strips are easements or pathways, an important difference. Easements are owned by the adjacent property, pathways would be owned by the city. A report by Council sub-committee members Mayor Toni Iseman and Councilman Rob Zur Schmiede avoided using either term, referring to the strips as pedestrian access or opportunities.

“In 2011, [City Attorney] Phil Kohn gave a legal opinion that the city does not own or control the pathways and is not responsible or liable for their improvements or uses,” said Mayor Pro Tem Kelly Boyd.

Boyd had recused himself from the vote because he lives in the affected area and spoke as resident against the proposed access in the tract his grandfather had developed.

“I don’t believe my grandfather wanted these easements to be walkways or paths,” Boyd said. “I believe he wanted them to be used for utilities as their properties were developed.”

The City Council voted 4-0 to let the property owners adjacent to the existing strips decide if they were interested in allowing public access, if not the city will bow out of the initiating process. The property owners will be contacted by mail.

Aerial view showing Temple Hills location

Staff was directed to work with the council sub-committee and stakeholders to evaluate the ability to improve one or more of the four strips identified on Tract Maps 776 and 858.

The sub-committee opined that public use of the pathways would improve pedestrian circulation in the Temple Hills neighborhood.

Former Planning Commissioner Becky Jones testified that a pathway to connect 1080 Temple Terrace to the existing Temple Hills Drive sidewalk is not a convenience, but a necessity for public safety.

“The pedestrian paths are necessary to provide evacuation options,” said Jones

Almost any alternative to the existing situation would be safer, she said.

“Public safety is primary,” said Iseman. “In case of an emergency, can people get to a safe place?”

That is not an issue for Temple Hills resident Dave Cortez. He maintains the city doesn’t own the strips, the adjacent property owners do and they must consent to the trails’ use.

The final recommendation of the sub-committee was to work with the Laguna Beach County Water District on a proposed public trail through its property to connect Temple Hills Drive with Temple Terrace.

District General Manager Renae Hinchey said the notion is not new and the district would be happy to work on a solution, as long as the district is not held liable.

However, Zur Schmiede’s motion and Councilman Steve Dicterow’s second to direct staff to work with the district were voted down, 0-4.