Taco Bell celebrates 50 years at its storied Laguna location: Were you a customer in the late sixties?

Stu News Laguna’s own Stu Saffer recalls his first taco at Taco Bell Laguna at the same location as now, at 699 S Coast Hwy, when it opened in 1967.

“I just happened to see that the new Taco Bell was having an opening that day. A parking place on Coast Hwy opened up at the same time and I grabbed it. The line wasn’t too bad and before I knew it, I had two tacos and a drink,” Stu recalls. “I liked them from bite #1.There were a ton of people there and I can still remember that they all were gobbling down their tacos with pleased looks...

“Over the years, I’ve morphed into a soft taco and carnitas burrito choice for Mexican fast food. I still go to Taco Bell in Laguna after 50 years!”

This was a typical sixties Taco Bell restaurant – possibly Downey. If any of our readers have photos of Laguna’s in the sixties we’d love to share them

In celebration of its 50-year anniversary, on Saturday April 8, Taco Bell Laguna has a sixties throwback event planned. Steve Smith, manager, is hoping that many of the customers who patronized Taco Bell back in the sixties will be able to attend.

“We want to celebrate our loyal customers,” Smith says. “Spread the word.”

From 10 a.m. - 12, the restaurant will be giving away free Doritos locos tacos (as long as supplies last). At 11 a.m., there will be a presentation of a check for $4,000 to the Boys & Girls Club.

Then, from noon until 3 p.m. original crunchy tacos will be available at 1967 prices: 19c each plus tax, with a limit of 10 per person. Talk about nostalgia!

Taco Bell will also be giving away T-shirts and KX 93.5 will be broadcasting from the site from 10 - 1 p.m., with several more exciting plans for the event still to be revealed.

“The Taco Bell in Laguna Beach is the third oldest Taco Bell still running and the oldest in southern California,” says manager Steve Smith. (The oldest is in Santa Barbara and opened late 1966; the other one, in Arizona, opened just a few months before Laguna in 1967.)

Be there or be square!